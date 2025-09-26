Left Menu

Russian Forces Capture Village in Northern Ukraine

The Russian Defence Ministry announced the capture of Yunakivka village in Ukraine's Sumy region. Reuters has not independently verified this claim.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 26-09-2025 15:03 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 15:03 IST
Russian Forces Capture Village in Northern Ukraine
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

The Russian Defence Ministry reported on Friday that its military forces had successfully captured the village of Yunakivka, located in Ukraine's northern Sumy region.

However, Reuters was unable to independently verify the authenticity of this battlefield report due to the lack of corroborating sources on the ground.

This development marks a significant moment in the ongoing conflict between the two nations, highlighting the volatile situation in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Euro Zone Bond Yields Retreat Amid Focus on Federal Reserve's Inflation Gauge

Euro Zone Bond Yields Retreat Amid Focus on Federal Reserve's Inflation Gaug...

 Global
2
Ukraine's Tactical Resilience Disrupts Russian Offensives

Ukraine's Tactical Resilience Disrupts Russian Offensives

 Global
3
Landslides Halt Traffic on Key Shillong-Dawki Road

Landslides Halt Traffic on Key Shillong-Dawki Road

 India
4
JioBlackRock's New Flexi Cap Fund: A Game Changer in Indian Markets

JioBlackRock's New Flexi Cap Fund: A Game Changer in Indian Markets

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inheritance Taxes as Silver Spurs: How Wealth Levies Can Fuel Global Entrepreneurship

Asia’s Digital Divide: How Korea and Singapore Lead While Indonesia and Thailand Catch Up

AI in the Classroom: Opportunities and Risks for Students with Special Education Needs

Rigid jobs system keeps women and older workers out, OECD calls for urgent reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025