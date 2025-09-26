Russian Forces Capture Village in Northern Ukraine
The Russian Defence Ministry announced the capture of Yunakivka village in Ukraine's Sumy region. Reuters has not independently verified this claim.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 26-09-2025 15:03 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 15:03 IST
- Country:
- Russia
The Russian Defence Ministry reported on Friday that its military forces had successfully captured the village of Yunakivka, located in Ukraine's northern Sumy region.
However, Reuters was unable to independently verify the authenticity of this battlefield report due to the lack of corroborating sources on the ground.
This development marks a significant moment in the ongoing conflict between the two nations, highlighting the volatile situation in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
