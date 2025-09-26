Left Menu

Slovenia's Stand: Banning Netanyahu and Bolstering International Law

Slovenia imposed a travel ban on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, following its recognition of Palestine and barring Israeli ministers. This move aligns with Slovenia's commitment to international law and human rights. The decision highlights Slovenia's stance against war crimes and its push for humanitarian law adherence.

26-09-2025
Slovenia has taken a bold step by imposing a travel ban on Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. This decision comes after Slovenia recognized Palestine last year and banned two far-right Israeli cabinet ministers in July. The move underscores Slovenia's dedication to upholding international law and human rights.

According to Neva Grasic, the Secretary of State at Slovenia's Foreign Ministry, the travel ban on Netanyahu reflects the nation's demand for accountability. Netanyahu is accused by the International Criminal Court of committing war crimes in Gaza, although Israel denies these allegations and the court's jurisdiction.

Slovenia's actions not only convey a strong message to Israel about compliance with international humanitarian law but also align with broader European efforts to promote a ceasefire in Gaza and increase aid to the region. The country has previously enacted arms embargoes and imposed bans on goods from Israeli-occupied territories, further emphasizing its commitment to peaceful resolutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

