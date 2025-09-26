Karnataka's Caste Census Back on Track: Survey to Conclude by October 7

Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah confirmed that the Social and Educational Survey, commonly referred to as the caste census, will proceed without further delays after resolving technical problems.

The survey started on September 22 and will run until October 7, aiming to cover about 7 crore residents in the state.

Siddaramaiah emphasized that the survey will adhere to court directives on confidentiality and participation, despite initial technical challenges faced by enumerators.