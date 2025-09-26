Supreme Court Demands Answers on Rajasthan's Police Station CCTV Implementation
The Supreme Court has directed the Rajasthan government to provide detailed information about the installation and functionality of CCTV cameras in the state's police stations. This includes audit processes, specifications, and data storage procedures, as well as adherence to previous court directives for monitoring and maintaining the systems.
The Supreme Court has raised significant concerns regarding the functionality of CCTV cameras in Rajasthan's police stations, demanding answers from the state government. The top court, in a suo motu action, emphasized the importance of compliance with its December 2020 directives on camera installation.
A bench comprised of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta has sought explicit details on camera installations, including specifications, maintenance, and data storage protocols. The court also inquired about adherence to tamper-proof measures and the integration of video systems with a central server.
This directive comes amid reports of custodial deaths, highlighting the need for robust oversight. The state has been given a two-week ultimatum to respond comprehensively, prior to the October 14 hearing.
