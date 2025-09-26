Supreme Court Demands Answers on Rajasthan's Police Station CCTV Implementation

The Supreme Court has raised significant concerns regarding the functionality of CCTV cameras in Rajasthan's police stations, demanding answers from the state government. The top court, in a suo motu action, emphasized the importance of compliance with its December 2020 directives on camera installation.

A bench comprised of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta has sought explicit details on camera installations, including specifications, maintenance, and data storage protocols. The court also inquired about adherence to tamper-proof measures and the integration of video systems with a central server.

This directive comes amid reports of custodial deaths, highlighting the need for robust oversight. The state has been given a two-week ultimatum to respond comprehensively, prior to the October 14 hearing.

(With inputs from agencies.)