Anti-Gang Unit Nets Seven Suspects, Seizes Drugs and Ammunition in Major Crackdown

The South African Police Service’s (SAPS) Anti-Gang Unit (AGU) has intensified its operations in Gauteng, leading to multiple arrests and the confiscation of significant quantities of narcotics and illegal ammunition between 22 and 24 September 2025. The latest crackdown reflects the AGU’s continued commitment to dismantling gang networks and curbing the circulation of illegal substances within vulnerable communities.

Targeted Operations Yield Multiple Arrests

The first breakthrough came on Monday, 22 September 2025, when AGU members acted on an intelligence-driven tip-off at Westgate Flats in Eldorado Park. A female suspect was apprehended after officers discovered a stash of illegal narcotics, including crystal meth, methcathinone (cat), mandrax, and dagga. Police officials described the discovery as a “significant seizure” intended for distribution in the local area.

On the same day, a separate operation in Vrede Dorp resulted in the arrest of a male suspect found in possession of two live rounds of ammunition. Unable to produce a valid firearm license, the suspect was immediately taken into custody.

The following day, Tuesday, 23 September 2025, AGU patrols in the Moffatview policing precinct led to three separate arrests. The suspects, aged 40, 41, and 24, were each caught with various quantities of illegal substances, including mandrax tablets, crystal meth, and cat.

On Wednesday, 24 September 2025, officers extended their patrols into the Booysens and Moffatview areas, where two more suspects were arrested. Police confiscated crystal meth, mandrax, methcathinone, and smoking paraphernalia such as glass pipe tubes (lolly pipes), which are often linked to the consumption of these narcotics.

Large Quantities of Drugs and Ammunition Seized

In total, the AGU operation resulted in the seizure of:

38 ziplocks of crystal meth

23 full mandrax tablets

61 half mandrax tablets

9 quarter mandrax tablets

29 ziplocks containing methcathinone (cat)

50 pokes of dagga

2 illegal live ammunition rounds

Police officials noted that the seized drugs were likely intended for street-level distribution, which fuels gang activity and violent crime in several Gauteng communities.

SAPS Leadership Commends Crackdown

Brigadier Maphoto, Commander of the Anti-Gang Unit, praised his team for their swift and decisive actions. He emphasized that the success of these operations sends a clear message to criminal networks.

“These arrests and the significant quantities of drugs and ammunition seized should serve as a stern warning to those contemplating criminal activities,” Brigadier Maphoto said. “We are unwavering in our commitment to ensuring the safety and security of our communities.”

Community Role and Ongoing Support

Authorities reiterated the importance of community involvement in combating crime. Several of the arrests this week were made possible through anonymous tip-offs provided by residents. SAPS has urged the public to continue sharing information that can lead to further arrests and dismantling of criminal networks.

Citizens are encouraged to report suspicious activity to SAPS Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or through the MySAPS mobile app, which allows anonymous submissions.

Looking Ahead

The arrests highlight SAPS’s strategy of sustained, intelligence-led operations designed to weaken gang structures while simultaneously addressing the root causes of violent crime. Officials confirmed that all seven suspects have already appeared in their respective local courts, where they face charges related to the possession of illegal narcotics and ammunition.

With the AGU continuing its disruptive operations across Johannesburg and surrounding areas, law enforcement agencies have reassured residents that further crackdowns are expected in the coming weeks as part of a broader effort to restore peace and stability in gang-affected communities.