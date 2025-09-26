President Murmu Presents National Geoscience Awards 2024, Calls for Sustainable Mineral Development

The President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu, conferred the National Geoscience Awards 2024 at a ceremony held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre in New Delhi on September 26, 2025. The awards, instituted by the Ministry of Mines, recognize outstanding contributions in the field of geoscience and serve as the highest honor in this domain in India.

Importance of Minerals in Human Civilization

In her address, President Murmu emphasized the pivotal role of minerals in shaping human civilization. She recalled how different stages of human progress — the Stone Age, Bronze Age, and Iron Age — were defined by the use of minerals and metals. Minerals not only fueled industrialization but continue to underpin trade, energy, defense, and modern technology.

She noted that minerals such as iron, coal, and rare earth elements remain indispensable for national development. Without these resources, industrialization, urbanization, and technological advancement would have been unimaginable.

Mining and Its Dual Impact

The President underlined that mining, while creating jobs and driving economic growth, also has adverse consequences. These include:

Displacement of communities living near mines

Deforestation and land degradation

Air and water pollution affecting both residents and ecosystems

She stressed that strict compliance with environmental regulations is essential at every stage of mining. Additionally, she urged the mining sector to adopt responsible mine closure practices, ensuring that residents, wildlife, and the surrounding ecology are not adversely impacted once mining activities cease.

Harnessing Ocean Resources

India, surrounded by oceans on three sides, possesses vast untapped mineral reserves in its seabeds. The President highlighted the role of geoscientists in developing technologies to explore and harness these marine resources responsibly. She emphasized balancing economic growth with conservation of marine biodiversity, ensuring that exploitation of undersea minerals does not harm delicate ecosystems.

Innovation and Technology in Mining

President Murmu acknowledged the Ministry of Mines’ commitment to sustainability and innovation. She welcomed the adoption of modern technologies, including:

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) for predictive analysis

Drone-based surveys for mapping and exploration

Recovery of valuable elements from mine tailings, reducing waste and environmental impact

She noted that such innovations would significantly improve efficiency, resource utilization, and eco-friendly mining practices.

Focus on Rare Earth Elements (REEs)

The President placed special emphasis on the strategic importance of Rare Earth Elements (REEs). These elements are critical for:

Smartphones, laptops, and consumer electronics

Electric vehicles and renewable energy solutions

Advanced defense systems and aerospace technology

She explained that REEs are considered “rare” not due to scarcity but because of the complex refining and separation processes required to make them usable. Highlighting the current global geopolitical scenario, she stressed that India must achieve self-reliance in REE production to ensure both national security and technological independence.

She urged the scientific community to develop indigenous refining technologies, which would not only reduce import dependence but also significantly contribute to India’s ambition of becoming a developed nation by 2047.

The Role of Geoscientists

President Murmu reiterated that the responsibility of geoscientists extends far beyond exploration and mining. They must also:

Address the geo-environmental impact of mining

Innovate methods to add value to mineral products

Develop techniques to minimize wastage and maximize recovery

Ensure that mineral development aligns with the principles of sustainability

By blending scientific innovation with environmental stewardship, geoscientists can play a decisive role in shaping India’s mineral future.

The National Geoscience Awards 2024 not only recognized excellence in the field but also served as a platform for underlining the importance of minerals in national development, sustainability, and security. President Murmu’s call for self-reliance in rare earth elements, responsible mining, and technological innovation is a reminder of the crucial role geoscientists play in building a sustainable, secure, and developed India.