Delhi Court Rejects Chaitanyananda Saraswati’s Bail Amidst Fraud Accusations
A Delhi court denied self-styled godman Chaitanyananda Saraswati's anticipatory bail in a cheating and criminal conspiracy case. Accused of defrauding a private institute, he allegedly used proceeds for luxury vehicles. The investigation is ongoing, with police alleging financial misconduct and harassment of female students.
A Delhi court has declined the anticipatory bail request of Chaitanyananda Saraswati, a self-styled godman embroiled in allegations of fraud and criminal conspiracy.
Additional Sessions Judge Hardeep Kaur emphasized the nascent stage of the investigation, with the need for custodial interrogation to unveil the extent of the alleged fraudulent activities and misappropriation of funds. The court was informed by the investigating officer that Saraswati is untraceable, and attempts to reach him via his mobile phone have been futile.
The FIR filed against him lists numerous charges, including cheating by personation, forgery, and breach of trust. Moreover, allegations of sexual harassment involving 17 female students further complicate the case. Police suggest that Saraswati misappropriated resources of the Jagadguru Shankaracharya Mahasamsthanam Dakshinamnaya Sri Sharada Peetham institute for personal financial gain, using the funds to acquire luxury vehicles.
