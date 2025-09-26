PM Modi to Launch Indigenous 4G Network and 98,000 Towers Nationwide

In a landmark move set to transform India’s digital landscape, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil two major initiatives tomorrow: the nationwide roll-out of close to 98,000 mobile 4G towers and the launch of the Swadeshi 4G network, a fully indigenous, future-ready telecom technology stack. The announcement was made by Minister of Communications & Development of North Eastern Region, Shri Jyotiraditya Scindia, at a press conference today.

A New Era in Indian Telecom

The Minister described this as a defining moment in India’s telecom journey. The indigenous 4G technology stack, developed entirely within the country, includes:

Radio Access Network (RAN) by Tejas Network

Core Network by C-DOT (Centre for Development of Telematics)

Integration by TCS (Tata Consultancy Services)

The system has already been deployed by BSNL, underscoring the government’s vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India).

This new 4G infrastructure is software-driven, cloud-based, and future-ready, with seamless upgradability to 5G. Currently, it already serves 22 million customers across the country, ensuring that no region of India remains digitally disconnected.

Impact on Citizens Across Sectors

Shri Scindia highlighted how the new connectivity will improve everyday lives:

Students in Bihar will gain uninterrupted access to online education.

Farmers in Punjab will receive real-time mandi price updates.

Soldiers in Kashmir will remain connected to their families despite remote postings.

Entrepreneurs in the North East will gain access to global expertise and funding.

“This is more than just telecom infrastructure—it is empowerment for every Indian, regardless of geography or background,” the Minister emphasized.

100% 4G Saturation Through Digital Bharat Nidhi

The government is also introducing India’s 100% 4G saturation network via the Digital Bharat Nidhi (DBN) initiative. As part of this project:

Nearly 29,000 villages have been connected under the 4G saturation scheme.

Rural connectivity has seen a major push, bringing critical services to remote areas.

The achievement comes ahead of BSNL’s silver jubilee, marking 25 years of service to the nation.

India’s Telecom Growth Story

Secretary Telecom Dr. Neeraj Mittal presented India’s telecom transformation, tracing it from initial scepticism about indigenous capability to today’s successful deployment of the Swadeshi 4G stack. He credited:

India’s youth and startups for innovation.

Public-private collaboration between BSNL, Tejas, TCS, and C-DOT.

Continuous real-time monitoring that accelerated execution.

He added that the Digital Bharat Nidhi has been instrumental in bridging the rural-urban digital divide and positioning India as a global hub for telecom manufacturing.

From Self-Reliance to Global Leadership

Minister Scindia and Dr. Mittal both emphasized that India is no longer just a telecom services giant but is also emerging as a global telecom equipment manufacturer. The Swadeshi 4G rollout will enable India to:

Serve 1.2 billion citizens with high-quality services.

Export indigenous technology to the world.

Strengthen India’s role as a driver of global growth, digital equity, and inclusivity, aligned with the vision of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam—the world is one family.

A Vision Realised

What once seemed impossible just four years ago has now become a reality through focused leadership, strategic execution, and India’s drive for technological sovereignty. The Prime Minister will dedicate these achievements to the nation, marking not only a technological milestone but also the realisation of a vision—to make India a digital powerhouse leading from the front in global telecom innovation.