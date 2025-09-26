6th Nadi Utsav Opens in Delhi, Leaders Call for River Conservation and Cultural Revival

The 6th edition of Nadi Utsav, a festival dedicated to rivers as both ecological lifelines and cultural treasures, was inaugurated on September 25, 2025, at the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), Janpath, New Delhi. The event is organised by IGNCA under the aegis of the Ministry of Culture, Government of India and will run until September 27, 2025.

The opening ceremony was graced by Union Minister of Jal Shakti Shri C.R. Patil, spiritual leader Shri Gaurang Das of ISKCON, Sadhvi Vishudhanand Bharti Thakur, Shri Rambahadur Rai, President of IGNCA, and Dr. Sachchidanand Joshi, Member Secretary, IGNCA. The inaugural session drew an enthusiastic gathering of scholars, artists, students, practitioners, and river enthusiasts from across the country.

Rivers: Ecological Lifelines and Cultural Currents

In his keynote address, Shri C.R. Patil underscored the centrality of rivers in sustaining both life and culture in India. “India is a land of rivers. The world’s finest river, the Ganga, flows in India. It is our duty not to pollute our rivers,” he said. Stressing on a multi-tiered approach—short-term, mid-term, and long-term efforts—he highlighted the government’s comprehensive strategy for river conservation under the Water Vision @2047 initiative.

He added that rivers are not just physical resources but emotional and cultural anchors for communities. Commending IGNCA’s efforts, he said that Nadi Utsav has emerged as an important platform for reminding citizens of their collective responsibility to preserve rivers for future generations.

Spiritual and Cultural Reflections on Rivers

Shri Gaurang Das spoke about rivers as metaphors for resilience and continuity, drawing inspiration from the journey of the Ganga from Gangotri to the Bay of Bengal despite countless obstacles. “Rivers are flows of culture and sensibility, teaching us that challenges can be transformed into opportunities through energy and hope,” he noted.

Expressing concern about the polluted state of the Yamuna, he called for shared responsibility in river conservation and lauded IGNCA for keeping the discourse alive through Nadi Utsav.

Sadhvi Vishudhanand Bharti Thakur, sharing her experiences from the rivers of North-East India to Kanyakumari, urged people to engage in a meaningful dialogue with rivers. She emphasised that beyond spiritual and cultural significance, rivers sustain ecological diversity that must be studied and protected.

Shri Rambahadur Rai, President of IGNCA, recalled his Yamuna journey in the 1980s with noted environmentalist Anupam Mishra, when 26 drains were already polluting the river. He expressed hope that ongoing efforts for cleaning and embankment construction would restore the Yamuna’s purity. Referring to stalwarts like Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya and Sunderlal Bahuguna, he urged citizens to remain vigilant in protecting rivers. “Nadi Utsav should not remain just a celebration but a continuous reminder of our duties towards rivers,” he said.

Dr. Sachchidanand Joshi, Member Secretary of IGNCA, noted how modern urban lifestyles have weakened humanity’s bond with rivers. “As development increased, our connection with nature transformed into a consumerist relationship. Nadi Utsav is meant to inspire reverence, devotion, and faith in rivers once again,” he said.

Academic and Cultural Programming

The first day featured the commencement of the National Seminar on “Riverscape Dynamics: Changes and Continuity”, organized in collaboration with the English Department of the University of Delhi. More than 300 research papers were received, with 45 selected for presentation. Eminent scholars and experts are discussing ecological, cultural, and artistic perspectives on rivers, blending traditional wisdom with contemporary challenges.

Running parallel to the seminar, the “My River Story” Documentary Film Festival opened with screenings of thought-provoking films such as:

Gotakhors: Disappearing Diving Communities

River Man of India

Arth Ganga

Yamuna’s Sewage Treatment Plant

Cauvery – River of Life

These films spotlight ecological concerns, the impact of industrialization, traditional riverine practices, and the deep cultural connection between rivers and communities.

Art, Music, and Cultural Expressions

The inaugural day concluded with a classical music performance on rivers by Guru Sudha Raghuraman and her team, which enthralled the audience and reinforced the theme of rivers as a source of inspiration in India’s artistic traditions.

A vote of thanks was delivered by Prof. K. Anil Kumar, Head of Department, Janapada Sampada, IGNCA, who appreciated the participation of guests and the enthusiasm of students and scholars.

Looking Ahead

Over the next two days, Nadi Utsav will feature:

Cultural programmes and exhibitions showcasing artistic depictions of rivers.

Panel discussions on river ecology, policy, and conservation.

Demonstrations and workshops engaging youth and practitioners.

The festival aims not only to celebrate rivers but also to ensure that ecological awareness and cultural reverence go hand in hand, reaffirming the need to preserve rivers as lifelines for both nature and civilization.