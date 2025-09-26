Environmental Activist's Arrest Spurs Political Controversy in Ladakh
The arrest of environmental activist Sonam Wangchuk in Ladakh has sparked political debate, with Congress condemning it as a distraction from the BJP's alleged failures in maintaining order and safety in the region. Allegations of democratic erosion and unmet promises have stirred public outcry for constitutional protections.
- Country:
- India
The arrest of prominent environmental activist Sonam Wangchuk in Ladakh has generated significant political controversy. The Congress party has openly criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing it of using the arrest to distract from its "abysmal failure" to sustain law and order in the region.
Wangchuk, apprehended days after protests in Ladakh turned violent, is believed to be held under the National Security Act. The region's administration has yet to confirm the charges against him. Protests demanding statehood and constitutional safeguards for Ladakh resulted in casualties and injuries, exacerbating tensions.
According to Congress, the BJP has not fulfilled its promise of granting Sixth Schedule status to Ladakh, a pledge made during the 2020 Leh Hill Council elections. Activist Wangchuk leads the call for autonomy and democratic freedoms, while rejecting the accusations against him as a scapegoat tactic by the government.
