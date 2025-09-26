Left Menu

Environmental Activist's Arrest Spurs Political Controversy in Ladakh

The arrest of environmental activist Sonam Wangchuk in Ladakh has sparked political debate, with Congress condemning it as a distraction from the BJP's alleged failures in maintaining order and safety in the region. Allegations of democratic erosion and unmet promises have stirred public outcry for constitutional protections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2025 19:30 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 19:30 IST
Environmental Activist's Arrest Spurs Political Controversy in Ladakh
Sonam Wangchuk
  • Country:
  • India

The arrest of prominent environmental activist Sonam Wangchuk in Ladakh has generated significant political controversy. The Congress party has openly criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing it of using the arrest to distract from its "abysmal failure" to sustain law and order in the region.

Wangchuk, apprehended days after protests in Ladakh turned violent, is believed to be held under the National Security Act. The region's administration has yet to confirm the charges against him. Protests demanding statehood and constitutional safeguards for Ladakh resulted in casualties and injuries, exacerbating tensions.

According to Congress, the BJP has not fulfilled its promise of granting Sixth Schedule status to Ladakh, a pledge made during the 2020 Leh Hill Council elections. Activist Wangchuk leads the call for autonomy and democratic freedoms, while rejecting the accusations against him as a scapegoat tactic by the government.

TRENDING

1
Ajit Pawar Reflects on Growth and Leadership Amid Political Shifts

Ajit Pawar Reflects on Growth and Leadership Amid Political Shifts

 India
2
Suryakumar Yadav Downplays India's Fielding Flaws Amidst Asia Cup Challenges

Suryakumar Yadav Downplays India's Fielding Flaws Amidst Asia Cup Challenges

 United Arab Emirates
3
Jain Resource Recycling IPO Witnesses Overwhelming Demand

Jain Resource Recycling IPO Witnesses Overwhelming Demand

 India
4
Gasoline Woes Deepen in Russian Regions Amid Rising Tensions

Gasoline Woes Deepen in Russian Regions Amid Rising Tensions

 Ukraine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inheritance Taxes as Silver Spurs: How Wealth Levies Can Fuel Global Entrepreneurship

Asia’s Digital Divide: How Korea and Singapore Lead While Indonesia and Thailand Catch Up

AI in the Classroom: Opportunities and Risks for Students with Special Education Needs

Rigid jobs system keeps women and older workers out, OECD calls for urgent reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025