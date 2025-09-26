Trapped in Debt: The Dark Side of Online Lending Apps in the Philippines

An increasing number of Filipinos are finding themselves ensnared in a cycle of debt, thanks to the proliferation of online lending apps that promise quick cash but impose extremely high interest rates. These apps, often operating without government registration, target individuals like Melissa—consumers desperate for financial relief.

In the Philippines, where nearly half of the adult population is unbanked, the allure of immediate funds at one's fingertips is hard to resist. However, this convenience comes at a cost. Consumers report harassment and vicious threats from debt collectors, with some alleging that online lenders have resorted to public shaming tactics, such as sharing doctored photos and false information with personal contacts.

The situation has escalated enough to catch the attention of the government's Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center and lawmakers, who are being urged to investigate these practices. Advocates stress the need for victims to document abuses and press charges, while officials suggest self-regulation alongside existing legal frameworks to protect consumers.

(With inputs from agencies.)