London Court Hears Case of Toddler's Mysterious Death

In a case that has captured attention, an Indian-origin pair faced a west London court, charged with the murder of a young girl nearly two years ago, as stated by the Metropolitan Police.

Manpreet Jatana, aged 34, and Jaskiret Singh Uppal, aged 36, appeared before Uxbridge Magistrates' Court, accused of killing three-year-old Penelope Chandrie. This development follows their arrest on September 25 during an ongoing investigation.

Emergency services had responded to a call on December 17, 2023, in Hayes, where the toddler was found deceased. The case will proceed with criminal court legalities and reporting limitations until a hearing is determined, according to the police.

(With inputs from agencies.)