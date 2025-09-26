Left Menu

Controversy Over Company Conduct in West Bank Settlements

A U.N. report highlighted 158 companies, including major online accommodation platforms, doing business in Israeli settlements deemed illegal. Some firms contest their inclusion, while the U.N. underscores business responsibility in conflict contexts. Israel disputes the occupation label with significant international opposition. The listing is part of ongoing scrutiny to ensure transparency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2025 19:52 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 19:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A new report by the U.N. human rights office highlights that 158 companies, including prominent online accommodation platforms, are operating in Israeli settlements in the West Bank deemed illegal by the U.N. court. U.S.-based firms like Airbnb and Expedia, along with others, remain listed in the report.

Some newly added companies, like Heidelberg Materials AG, dispute being listed, claiming they are not active in the region. Seven companies have been removed from the list. The U.N. report emphasizes the role of businesses in mitigating human rights concerns in conflict zones and calls for appropriate remediation where violations are identified.

The U.N. Human Rights Chief underscored that companies must ensure their activities do not contribute to abuses, amid increasing scrutiny following military campaigns. The report draws attention to the complexity of legal standings, with Israel contesting the U.N. court's definition of occupation—a stance not widely supported internationally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

