Left Menu

CBI Court Imprisons Income Tax Officials for Bribery

A CBI court sentenced two Income Tax officials to four years in prison for accepting a bribe. The case stemmed from a 2015 scandal involving an inflated tax liability and a jeweller acting as a middleman. Despite acquitting the jeweller, the court fined both officials, highlighting serious corruption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jodhpur | Updated: 26-09-2025 19:54 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 19:54 IST
CBI Court Imprisons Income Tax Officials for Bribery
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A special CBI court has sentenced two officials from the Income Tax department to four years in prison, following their conviction for accepting a bribe amounting to Rs 15 lakh. While these officials must also pay fines of Rs 1.10 lakh each, the court acquitted the jeweller accused of being a middleman.

Presiding Officer Bhupendra Sanadhya, overseeing the Special court for CBI cases, highlighted that these actions severely undermined public faith in government institutions. The case initiated in March 2015, revolved around the arrest of the then-chief Income Tax commissioner Pawan Kumar Sharma and inspector Shailendra Bhandari, following a bribery complaint by businessman Kishore Jain.

Jain accused the officials of unjustly inflating his tax liability from Rs 2.5 crore to Rs 12 crore and coercing him into paying a reduced bribe to resolve the matter. Despite securing a favorable appeal ruling, Jain faced continued pressure, prompting a CBI sting operation that led to multiple arrests and subsequent property raids.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes Western Niger: Deadly Airstrike Near Injar Market

Tragedy Strikes Western Niger: Deadly Airstrike Near Injar Market

 Global
2
Maharashtra Opens Doors with 98-Year Lease, Banks Partner for API Security, and Esteemed Award for Somaiya

Maharashtra Opens Doors with 98-Year Lease, Banks Partner for API Security, ...

 India
3
Major Breakthrough: Four Naxalites Arrested in Chhattisgarh

Major Breakthrough: Four Naxalites Arrested in Chhattisgarh

 India
4
Nepal's Path to Recovery: Finance Minister Pledges Reconstruction Amid Protests

Nepal's Path to Recovery: Finance Minister Pledges Reconstruction Amid Prote...

 Nepal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inheritance Taxes as Silver Spurs: How Wealth Levies Can Fuel Global Entrepreneurship

Asia’s Digital Divide: How Korea and Singapore Lead While Indonesia and Thailand Catch Up

AI in the Classroom: Opportunities and Risks for Students with Special Education Needs

Rigid jobs system keeps women and older workers out, OECD calls for urgent reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025