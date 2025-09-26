Denmark's Drone Drama: Airspace Security Under Scrutiny

Denmark's airspace has become a focal point of tension as unauthorized drones lead to the closure of multiple airports, with concerns rising over national security. Billund Airport, among the country's busiest hubs, recently shut down momentarily due to reported drone activity.

The Danish government is under scrutiny, facing criticism for inadequate readiness as the country experiences an unprecedented number of drone sightings. This comes amid national plans to increase military expenditures, raising public alarm over Denmark's ability to protect its airspace.

Authorities urge citizens to contribute to drone monitoring efforts. Meanwhile, the absence of Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen during this crisis has sparked further debate on the government's handling of the situation, as Denmark prepares for an upcoming meeting of European leaders.

