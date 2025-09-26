Empowering Nations: India’s Disaster Risk Reduction Vision

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ten-point agenda for Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) continues to guide not just India but global efforts in creating disaster-resilient communities. Union Minister Nityanand Rai reiterated this message during the 21st foundation day event of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

In his address, Minister Rai highlighted the integration of this forward-thinking agenda into India's disaster management strategies, resulting in notable progress. The theme for this year's NDMA foundation day, 'Technology for Risk Reduction -- For a Safer Nation', aligns with the ongoing efforts. The minister stressed the pivotal role of emerging technologies in disaster preparedness and resilience building.

India positions itself at the forefront of leveraging technology for disaster management. Currently, over a lakh 'Aapda Mitra' volunteers and additional volunteers from national institutions are being trained under the Youth Aapda Mitra Scheme. Under Modi's leadership, the ultimate goal remains achieving zero casualties from disasters, with early warning systems being crucial. On the occasion, Rai also released important guidelines and reports to strengthen national disaster preparedness.