India, Russia Hold High-Level Talks to Boost Agricultural Trade and Cooperation

The Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan, held a high-level meeting today with His Excellency Mr. Dmitry Patrushev, Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation, at Krishi Bhawan. The dialogue reinforced the longstanding partnership between India and Russia while placing a sharp focus on strengthening bilateral cooperation in agriculture, food security, and trade diversification.

Focus on Expanding Agricultural Trade

Both sides engaged in comprehensive discussions on expanding the scope of agricultural trade, with particular emphasis on:

Enhanced market access for Indian agricultural exports to Russia.

Diversification of traded commodities to balance bilateral trade.

Reducing non-tariff barriers and resolving outstanding regulatory issues.

Exploring new value chains in processed food, dairy, and horticultural products.

Shri Chouhan underscored India’s priorities in agriculture—food security, increasing farmer incomes, and ensuring access to safe and nutritious food. He stressed that India views agriculture not just as an economic activity but as a pillar of sustainable and inclusive development.

Welcoming the Deputy Prime Minister, Shri Chouhan highlighted the trust-based and resilient relationship between India and Russia, noting that agriculture remains a critical area where collaboration can yield mutual benefits for farmers, businesses, and consumers in both countries.

Russia’s Proposal for Formal Partnership

Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Patrushev reaffirmed Russia’s interest in deepening agricultural trade ties with India. He proposed moving towards a formalized framework of cooperation through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that would enable structured dialogue, joint projects, and long-term collaboration in the sector.

He also acknowledged India’s growing role in the global agri-food market and expressed Russia’s readiness to diversify imports from India, particularly in high-demand products such as grains, oilseeds, fresh produce, and processed foods.

Collaboration in Technology, Education, and Innovation

Beyond trade, both countries agreed to explore strategic cooperation in technology and education, including:

Academic exchanges and scholarships for students and researchers in agriculture and allied fields.

Joint initiatives in seed traceability systems to strengthen biosecurity and seed quality assurance.

Collaborative research in areas such as crop sciences, animal husbandry, and agri-tech innovations .

Promotion of sustainable agricultural practices to address global challenges of food security and climate change.

Shri Chouhan emphasized India’s vision of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam – the world is one family”, underlining that international partnerships are vital not only for national growth but also for the collective welfare of farmers and consumers worldwide.

Strong Delegation Participation

The meeting saw participation from high-ranking officials on both sides:

From Russia:

Mr. Maksim Markovich, Deputy Minister of Agriculture of the Russian Federation

Mr. Denis Alipov, Ambassador of Russia to India

Mr. Sergey Dankvert, Head of the Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance

From India:

Shri Devesh Chaturvedi, Secretary, Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare

Additional Secretary, Ministry of External Affairs

Joint Secretaries, International Cooperation (IC) and Plant Protection (PP) Divisions

Advisor on Trade

Deputy Director General, Crop Sciences, Department of Agricultural Research and Education (DARE)

Senior officials from the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying (DAHD)

The presence of diverse stakeholders from both nations highlighted the comprehensive nature of the dialogue, spanning trade, research, regulation, and capacity building.

Shared Commitment to Future Growth

The meeting concluded with both sides reaffirming their commitment to deepen collaboration in agricultural trade, education, research, and development. The leaders agreed that closer cooperation would not only advance bilateral relations but also contribute to global food security, resilient supply chains, and sustainable agricultural growth.

With this dialogue, India and Russia have set the stage for a new era of cooperation in agriculture, building on their historical ties while adapting to the emerging challenges and opportunities of the 21st century.