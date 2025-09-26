Tensions in Leh: Demand for Justice and a Judicial Probe
In Leh, protests led by the youth escalated into violence, leading to four fatalities and scores injured. The Leh Apex Body (LAB) blames indiscriminate police firing. Chering Dorjay, LAB's co-chairman, refutes claims of foreign involvement and calls for a judicial probe, highlighting the excessive force used by police.
- Country:
- India
Lately, Leh has been gripped by unrest as a protest spearheaded by the youth spiraled into violence, leaving four dead and injuring 90. The Leh Apex Body (LAB) criticizes police actions, citing indiscriminate firing as exacerbating tensions.
Chering Dorjay, co-chairman of LAB, dismisses allegations of foreign influence in the protests and urges a judicial investigation into the incident. He points out that the police failed to exercise restraint and explore non-lethal crowd control measures.
Amidst calls for talks with the central government, Dorjay expresses concern over the deployment of outside CRPF personnel, further questioning the narrative constructed by authorities to justify their actions. The LAB seeks accountability and justice for those affected.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Leh
- protest
- violence
- youth
- Ladakh
- judicial probe
- police firing
- CRPF
- Chering Dorjay
- justice