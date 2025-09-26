NDMA Marks 21st Formation Day, Focuses on Technology for Risk Reduction

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) celebrated its 21st Formation Day in New Delhi today with the theme “Technology for Risk Reduction – For a Safer Nation.” The event underscored how emerging technologies such as AI, big data, drones, UAVs, and digital platforms are increasingly shaping India’s disaster preparedness, response, and resilience strategies.

The ceremony was graced by Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Shri Nityanand Rai, who served as the Chief Guest, alongside NDMA members, senior officials, disaster management professionals, and representatives from across India’s disaster management ecosystem.

Modi’s 10-Point Agenda: A Global Framework

In his keynote address, Shri Rai recalled Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visionary 10-point agenda for Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR), launched in 2016. This agenda, he said, continues to guide not only India but also international disaster management frameworks.

He emphasized that India has made significant progress in embedding the agenda into national strategies, particularly in community-based preparedness and leveraging digital tools. “Our ultimate goal is zero casualty from disasters. We must ensure that every early warning reaches the last mile,” he said.

Building Volunteer Forces: Aapda Mitras and Aapda Sakhis

Highlighting India’s people-centric approach, the Minister noted:

Over 1 lakh trained Aapda Mitras (disaster volunteers) are active nationwide, with 20% being women volunteers proudly called Aapda Sakhis .

Under the Youth Aapda Mitra Scheme, an additional 2.5 lakh young volunteers are being trained through national institutions like the NCC, NSS, Nehru Yuva Kendra, and Bharat Scouts & Guides.

This grassroots empowerment ensures communities are better equipped to anticipate, respond to, and recover from disasters.

Vision for a Resilient India

Shri Rai stressed that India’s disaster strategy is not merely about surviving disasters but learning from them and turning challenges into opportunities for resilience and long-term sustainable development. “Disasters should not be feared or avoided, but understood and used as catalysts for preparedness, innovation, and growth,” he remarked.

Key Releases and Knowledge Products

As part of the celebration, NDMA released a suite of guidelines, reports, and knowledge products designed to strengthen disaster risk reduction across multiple hazards:

Guidelines & SOPs for the Use of Drones/UAVs in Disaster Management Framework for Strengthening State Disaster Management Authorities (SDMAs) NDMA Case Studies Compendium Lightning Safety Campaign Report under the National Mitigation Project Little Chanakya Aur Aapda se Bachav Comic Series – promoting awareness among children Guidelines for Cooling Centres to combat heatwaves Delhi Heat Action Plan 2025 – Implementation Report Turning Down the Heat: Practical Guide to Cool Roofs in Indian Cities (developed with RMI)

Additionally, a MoU between NDMA and the National e-Governance Division was announced to enhance digital disaster preparedness and strengthen public outreach.

Technology, Community, and Partnerships

Member and HoD Shri Rajendra Singh emphasized that while technology is a shield, it cannot alone build resilience. *“Disaster-resilient India will be achieved through technology combined with *community participation, capacity building, and unity,” he said.

He noted that AI, big data analytics, geospatial systems, and mobile platforms are enabling real-time tracking, predictive modeling, and faster emergency responses, thereby ensuring timely warnings reach every citizen.

Exhibition and Technical Sessions

A special exhibition showcased NDMA’s two-decade journey, including milestones in disaster risk reduction, community awareness programs, and technological innovations.

The event also featured technical sessions bringing together domain experts, policymakers, practitioners, and stakeholders, who deliberated on how to harness digital systems, innovation, and multi-stakeholder collaboration to enhance resilience and community safety.

Broad Participation and Commitment

The event was attended by:

NDMA Members and senior officials

Representatives of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM)

Former NDMA Members, senior officials from Central and State Governments

Representatives of UN agencies, international partners, NGOs, academia, and private sector organizations

All participants reaffirmed their collective commitment to building a safer, disaster-resilient India.

As NDMA enters its 22nd year, the 21st Formation Day highlighted that India’s disaster management approach is transitioning from reactive to proactive, with technology and community engagement at its core. The Authority pledged to continue working towards the national goal of “zero casualty”, ensuring that disaster preparedness is woven into the country’s path towards Viksit Bharat @2047.