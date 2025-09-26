Relief Gushes Through Delhi as Water Bill Surcharge Waived

In a significant reprieve for Delhi's residents, the government declared a waiver on water bill late payment surcharges totaling over Rs 11,000 crore, effective from next month. Water Minister Parvesh Verma made this announcement at a press conference on Friday.

The waiver, approved during a Delhi Jal Board meeting chaired by Verma, aims to alleviate mounting financial burdens on both the DJB and the city's residents. Of the Rs 16,068 crore owed under the domestic category, Rs 11,069 crore consists of late payment surcharges. The initiative will run until the end of the financial year, offering full waivers until January and 70% thereafter.

The DJB also decided to reduce the interest on pending bills to 2% per billing cycle, providing further relief. Efforts to raise awareness include camps to assist residents in settling bills. Additionally, fees for legalizing unauthorized connections will drop significantly, offering relief to numerous residents in unauthorized areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)