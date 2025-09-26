Left Menu

Police Crackdown Nets Two Drug Peddlers in Jammu and Kashmir

In recent operations, police in Jammu and Kashmir arrested two individuals suspected of drug peddling, confiscating over 55 kilograms of contraband. The arrests occurred in Kulgam and Shopian, with investigations underway to uncover the broader network of traffickers involved in these illegal activities.

In a determined effort to combat drug trafficking, police in Jammu and Kashmir have apprehended two suspects in separate incidents, seizing a substantial haul of illegal substances.

Authorities in Kulgam intercepted a suspicious vehicle during a routine check, where they discovered 55.5 kilograms of poppy straw hidden in four bags. The vehicle's driver, identified as Muzaffar Ahmad Bhat from Anantnag, was promptly taken into custody.

Meanwhile, in Shopian, officers acted on a tip-off, arresting Imtiyaz Ahmad Dar and recovering 2.4 kilograms of charas. Both cases are under investigation to trace the source and destination of the drugs and dismantle the network of traffickers involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

