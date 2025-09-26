Justice for Displaced OBC Farmers: Karnataka High Court Upholds NCBC's Authority

The National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC) lauded the recent ruling by the Karnataka High Court, which upheld its constitutional authority to aid displaced OBC farmers. The decision comes as a relief for numerous families affected by land acquisitions.

Back in 2018, the Centre's landmark decision to grant constitutional status to the NCBC was crucial in allowing the commission to effectively advocate for backward classes in legal battles. This status was instrumental in the recent court case against KPCL projects.

The High Court's verdict also emphasized the NCBC's broader mandate, highlighting its role in addressing both individual and collective grievances of socially and educationally marginalized groups. The Constitution, it noted, is a dynamic document upholding justice and equality.

(With inputs from agencies.)