High-Profile Bribery Bust at Wadala Truck Terminal
Two police officers from Wadala Truck Terminal station were arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau for allegedly accepting bribes. Senior Inspector Chandrakant Sarode and Sub-Inspector Rahul Waghmode were caught in a sting operation following a complaint. Investigations are ongoing into the bribery case.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-09-2025 22:42 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 22:42 IST
The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested two officers from the Wadala Truck Terminal (WTT) police station, accusing them of taking bribes in exchange for favorable actions in a community hall dispute.
Senior Inspector Chandrakant Sarode and Sub-Inspector Rahul Waghmode were captured during a sting operation by the ACB as they allegedly accepted bribes amounting to thousands of rupees.
The case unfolded following a complaint from an individual involved in a community hall dispute, who claimed that the police officers demanded Rs 50,000 and Rs 5 lakh to prevent his daughter's arrest and act against the opposing party.
