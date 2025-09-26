Left Menu

High-Profile Bribery Bust at Wadala Truck Terminal

Two police officers from Wadala Truck Terminal station were arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau for allegedly accepting bribes. Senior Inspector Chandrakant Sarode and Sub-Inspector Rahul Waghmode were caught in a sting operation following a complaint. Investigations are ongoing into the bribery case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-09-2025 22:42 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 22:42 IST
High-Profile Bribery Bust at Wadala Truck Terminal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested two officers from the Wadala Truck Terminal (WTT) police station, accusing them of taking bribes in exchange for favorable actions in a community hall dispute.

Senior Inspector Chandrakant Sarode and Sub-Inspector Rahul Waghmode were captured during a sting operation by the ACB as they allegedly accepted bribes amounting to thousands of rupees.

The case unfolded following a complaint from an individual involved in a community hall dispute, who claimed that the police officers demanded Rs 50,000 and Rs 5 lakh to prevent his daughter's arrest and act against the opposing party.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Court Defends Satirical Freedom Over Defamation Allegations

Court Defends Satirical Freedom Over Defamation Allegations

 India
2
Chinese Student Activist Detained: The Global Reach of Beijing's Crackdown

Chinese Student Activist Detained: The Global Reach of Beijing's Crackdown

 United States
3
Suryakumar Yadav's Captaincy Struggles Continue Amid Asia Cup Challenges

Suryakumar Yadav's Captaincy Struggles Continue Amid Asia Cup Challenges

 United Arab Emirates
4
Tension Erupts: Protesters and Federal Agents Clash at Chicago ICE Facility

Tension Erupts: Protesters and Federal Agents Clash at Chicago ICE Facility

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025