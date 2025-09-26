High-Profile Bribery Bust at Wadala Truck Terminal

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested two officers from the Wadala Truck Terminal (WTT) police station, accusing them of taking bribes in exchange for favorable actions in a community hall dispute.

Senior Inspector Chandrakant Sarode and Sub-Inspector Rahul Waghmode were captured during a sting operation by the ACB as they allegedly accepted bribes amounting to thousands of rupees.

The case unfolded following a complaint from an individual involved in a community hall dispute, who claimed that the police officers demanded Rs 50,000 and Rs 5 lakh to prevent his daughter's arrest and act against the opposing party.

