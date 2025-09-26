Fox News Host's Controversial Comments Stir UN Reaction

The United Nations reacted with shock after a Fox News host suggested bombing its headquarters. U.N. spokesperson Stephane Dujarric conveyed deep concern over the remarks, emphasizing the gravity of such threats given the organization's history with attacks, including incidents in Baghdad and Algiers.

Fox News host Jesse Watters made these statements while discussing former President Donald Trump's address to the U.N. General Assembly, during which Trump encountered issues with an escalator and a teleprompter. Watters later apologized to U.N. global communications chief Melissa Fleming after the U.N. contacted Fox News.

Dujarric underscored that there was nothing amusing in such language. The U.N. reiterated its preliminary findings that suggested the incidents Trump faced were accidental, triggered by unfamiliar safety mechanisms and operational circumstances.

(With inputs from agencies.)