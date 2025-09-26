Left Menu

Justice Soumen Sen's New Appointment

Justice Soumen Sen, acting chief justice of the Calcutta High Court, has been appointed as the chief justice of the Meghalaya High Court. This appointment follows the Supreme Court collegium's recommendation earlier this month. Justice Sen has been serving since 1991, with previous experience in the Calcutta High Court.

Justice Soumen Sen, currently serving as the acting chief justice of the Calcutta High Court, has been named as the new chief justice of the Meghalaya High Court. This significant appointment was announced on Friday after being recommended by the Supreme Court collegium earlier in the month.

In addition to Justice Sen's new role, the judiciary saw the appointment of 24 judges to the Allahabad High Court and two to the Himachal Pradesh High Court, highlighting a period of significant adjustments in the judicial landscape.

Justice Sen began his legal journey by enrolling as an advocate under the Bar Council of West Bengal in January 1991. Over the years, he has garnered extensive experience, culminating in his elevation as a judge of the Calcutta High Court on April 13, 2011. He took on the role of acting chief justice of the Calcutta High Court on September 16, prior to his latest appointment.

