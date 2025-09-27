Left Menu

Assata Shakur: Legacy of Liberation and Controversy

Assata Shakur, a former Black Liberation Army activist and civil rights icon for some, passed away at 78 in Cuba. Her life highlighted debates on race and justice in the U.S. Convicted in the 1973 murder of a state trooper, she later escaped to Cuba, obtaining asylum there.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Havana | Updated: 27-09-2025 01:53 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 01:53 IST
  • Country:
  • Cuba

Assata Shakur, a polarizing figure in the history of civil rights and activist movements, has died in Cuba at the age of 78. Shakur lived in exile for decades after fleeing the United States, where she had been convicted of murder and was seen by some as a symbol of resistance.

Shakur's involvement with the Black Liberation Army and her subsequent conviction ignited fervent debates over race and justice in America. Multiple legal skirmishes marked her life, amid allegations that she was targeted because of her activism. Despite her conviction, a political saga followed that saw her escape to Cuba and gain political asylum.

Joanne Deborah Byron, later known as Assata Shakur, was once believed to be connected to numerous violent acts linked to the Black Liberation Army in the 1970s. Her death leaves behind an intricate legacy, emblematic of the contentious intersections between race, activism, and justice in the U.S.

