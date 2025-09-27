Business Controversy: Companies Operating in Disputed West Bank

A recent report from the UN's human rights office has identified over 150 companies, such as Airbnb and TripAdvisor, operating within Israeli West Bank settlements, which are deemed illegal by international law. The list, which has been updated with 68 new names, now totals 158 companies, despite Israel's contention of unjustly vilifying firms that are functioning legally.

Among the new additions is Heidelberg Materials AG from Germany, which has contested its inclusion, asserting that it no longer functions in the occupied Palestinian territory. The report noted that seven firms were removed from the list as they have ceased activities previously considered problematic.

The scrutinized sectors focus on construction, real estate, and mining, raising human rights concerns. UN rights chief Volker Türk emphasized corporate accountability in conflict zones, urging businesses to ensure their operations do not lead to human rights abuses.

