Left Menu

Business Controversy: Companies Operating in Disputed West Bank

A UN report reveals over 150 businesses, including Airbnb and TripAdvisor, operate in Israeli West Bank settlements deemed illegal by the UN. With 68 new company additions, the list is now criticized by Israel for unfair vilification. Seven companies were removed due to changing activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2025 02:58 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 02:58 IST
Business Controversy: Companies Operating in Disputed West Bank
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A recent report from the UN's human rights office has identified over 150 companies, such as Airbnb and TripAdvisor, operating within Israeli West Bank settlements, which are deemed illegal by international law. The list, which has been updated with 68 new names, now totals 158 companies, despite Israel's contention of unjustly vilifying firms that are functioning legally.

Among the new additions is Heidelberg Materials AG from Germany, which has contested its inclusion, asserting that it no longer functions in the occupied Palestinian territory. The report noted that seven firms were removed from the list as they have ceased activities previously considered problematic.

The scrutinized sectors focus on construction, real estate, and mining, raising human rights concerns. UN rights chief Volker Türk emphasized corporate accountability in conflict zones, urging businesses to ensure their operations do not lead to human rights abuses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Orders Release of Amelia Earhart Files Amid Epstein Document Controversy

Trump Orders Release of Amelia Earhart Files Amid Epstein Document Controver...

 Global
2
Trump Calls for Dismissal of Microsoft's Global Affairs President

Trump Calls for Dismissal of Microsoft's Global Affairs President

 Global
3
Trump Administration Challenges Birthright Citizenship in Supreme Court

Trump Administration Challenges Birthright Citizenship in Supreme Court

 Global
4
Blaze at South Korea's Data Hub Disrupts Government Services

Blaze at South Korea's Data Hub Disrupts Government Services

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025