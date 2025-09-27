States Challenge HHS Over Gender Identity Curriculum Funding Threats
Sixteen states and the District of Columbia have filed a lawsuit against the US Department of Health and Human Services over threats to withdraw funding for sexual education programs that recognize diverse gender identities. The plaintiffs argue this move violates federal law and targets transgender and gender-diverse youth.
- Country:
- United States
In a significant legal move, sixteen states along with the District of Columbia have taken the US Department of Health and Human Services to court. The lawsuit, filed in Oregon's federal court, argues that HHS's action to pull funding from sex education programs discussing gender diversity is a breach of federal law.
The department's stance, seen by critics as part of a broader administrative push to enforce binary gender recognition, aims to prohibit discussions on gender ideology in Federally funded sex education programs, including PREP and SRAE. The plaintiffs emphasize that these conditions undermine Congressional power and could lead to substantial financial losses.
Washington Attorney General Nick Brown highlighted the potential threat to ongoing PREP grants, should states fail to edit their curricula. States like Oregon, Washington, and Minnesota are spearheading this legal battle, emphasizing the critical nature of inclusive sex education for all communities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump Administration Challenges Birthright Citizenship in Supreme Court
Trump Administration and Senate Democrats on Brink of Government Shutdown
Trump Administration's Push for Asylum System Overhaul Faces Global Scrutiny
Resisting Censorship: Trump Administration Challenges European Speech Limits
Trump Administration's H-1B Visa Overhaul: What It Means for the Tech Industry