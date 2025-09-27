States Challenge HHS Over Gender Identity Curriculum Funding Threats

In a significant legal move, sixteen states along with the District of Columbia have taken the US Department of Health and Human Services to court. The lawsuit, filed in Oregon's federal court, argues that HHS's action to pull funding from sex education programs discussing gender diversity is a breach of federal law.

The department's stance, seen by critics as part of a broader administrative push to enforce binary gender recognition, aims to prohibit discussions on gender ideology in Federally funded sex education programs, including PREP and SRAE. The plaintiffs emphasize that these conditions undermine Congressional power and could lead to substantial financial losses.

Washington Attorney General Nick Brown highlighted the potential threat to ongoing PREP grants, should states fail to edit their curricula. States like Oregon, Washington, and Minnesota are spearheading this legal battle, emphasizing the critical nature of inclusive sex education for all communities.

