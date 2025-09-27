Left Menu

States Challenge HHS Over Gender Identity Curriculum Funding Threats

Sixteen states and the District of Columbia have filed a lawsuit against the US Department of Health and Human Services over threats to withdraw funding for sexual education programs that recognize diverse gender identities. The plaintiffs argue this move violates federal law and targets transgender and gender-diverse youth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Portland | Updated: 27-09-2025 06:44 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 06:44 IST
States Challenge HHS Over Gender Identity Curriculum Funding Threats
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a significant legal move, sixteen states along with the District of Columbia have taken the US Department of Health and Human Services to court. The lawsuit, filed in Oregon's federal court, argues that HHS's action to pull funding from sex education programs discussing gender diversity is a breach of federal law.

The department's stance, seen by critics as part of a broader administrative push to enforce binary gender recognition, aims to prohibit discussions on gender ideology in Federally funded sex education programs, including PREP and SRAE. The plaintiffs emphasize that these conditions undermine Congressional power and could lead to substantial financial losses.

Washington Attorney General Nick Brown highlighted the potential threat to ongoing PREP grants, should states fail to edit their curricula. States like Oregon, Washington, and Minnesota are spearheading this legal battle, emphasizing the critical nature of inclusive sex education for all communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Response to Dallas ICE Shooting

Federal Response to Dallas ICE Shooting

 United States
2
States Challenge HHS Over Gender Identity Curriculum Funding Threats

States Challenge HHS Over Gender Identity Curriculum Funding Threats

 United States
3
FBI Firings: Agents Kneeling at Protests Dismissed Amidst Bureau Reshuffle

FBI Firings: Agents Kneeling at Protests Dismissed Amidst Bureau Reshuffle

 United States
4
Justice Demanded for Silverio: A Community's Heartfelt Farewell

Justice Demanded for Silverio: A Community's Heartfelt Farewell

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025