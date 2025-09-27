Left Menu

Pentagon's Drone Ambitions Hit Turbulence

The U.S. Pentagon's Replicator program intended to deploy thousands of drones by August but has struggled with implementation challenges and failed to meet its targets, according to a Wall Street Journal report.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2025 07:52 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 07:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Pentagon's ambitious Replicator program, designed to deploy thousands of drones by August, has not met its targets, facing significant implementation hurdles.

This development was highlighted in a report by the Wall Street Journal, which cited sources familiar with the program's execution.

As of now, Reuters has not independently verified these claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

