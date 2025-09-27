Pentagon's Drone Ambitions Hit Turbulence
The U.S. Pentagon's Replicator program intended to deploy thousands of drones by August but has struggled with implementation challenges and failed to meet its targets, according to a Wall Street Journal report.
This development was highlighted in a report by the Wall Street Journal, which cited sources familiar with the program's execution.
This development was highlighted in a report by the Wall Street Journal, which cited sources familiar with the program's execution.
As of now, Reuters has not independently verified these claims.
(With inputs from agencies.)
