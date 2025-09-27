U.S. Revokes Colombian President's Visa Over Controversial Remarks

In a significant diplomatic move, the United States has revoked the visa of Colombian President Gustavo Petro. This decision comes in the wake of Petro's remarks made during an event in New York, which have been deemed as urging U.S. soldiers to disobey orders and inciting violence, according to the U.S. State Department.

The State Department confirmed the revocation on social media platform X, citing Petro's statements as reckless and incendiary actions that necessitated a response. This unexpected development adds a new layer of tension between the two nations.

Observers are closely watching for potential impacts on U.S.-Colombia relations, as Petro's remarks and subsequent visa revocation highlight the challenges of diplomatic exchanges between countries with differing political landscapes.

(With inputs from agencies.)