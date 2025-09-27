Major IPS Reshuffle in Telangana: New Leadership at the Helm

In a significant move, the Telangana government has orchestrated a major reshuffle of IPS officers, appointing VC Sajjanar as the new Hyderabad Police Commissioner. Sajjanar replaces CV Anand, who has been positioned as Special Chief Secretary Home, marking a pivotal change in the leadership of the state's police force.

Sajjanar, who previously served as the Managing Director of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation and Cyberabad Police Commissioner, is noted for his involvement in the 2019 case where four accused in a high-profile rape and murder were killed in an encounter. His new role as Police Commissioner is expected to bring critical insights from his prior experience.

Overall, the reshuffle saw the transfer of 23 IPS and six IAS officers. Another key appointment includes B Shivadhar Reddy as the new Director General of Police, taking over from Dr Jitender, who will retire at the end of the month. This shake-up underscores the state government's strategic focus on revitalizing its administrative and security infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)