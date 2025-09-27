Left Menu

Major IPS Reshuffle in Telangana: New Leadership at the Helm

In a significant reshuffle, the Telangana government appointed VC Sajjanar as the new Hyderabad Police Commissioner, replacing CV Anand. The state transferred 23 IPS and six IAS officers. Notably, intelligence chief B Shivadhar Reddy was named the new Director General of Police, as Dr Jitender nears retirement.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, the Telangana government has orchestrated a major reshuffle of IPS officers, appointing VC Sajjanar as the new Hyderabad Police Commissioner. Sajjanar replaces CV Anand, who has been positioned as Special Chief Secretary Home, marking a pivotal change in the leadership of the state's police force.

Sajjanar, who previously served as the Managing Director of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation and Cyberabad Police Commissioner, is noted for his involvement in the 2019 case where four accused in a high-profile rape and murder were killed in an encounter. His new role as Police Commissioner is expected to bring critical insights from his prior experience.

Overall, the reshuffle saw the transfer of 23 IPS and six IAS officers. Another key appointment includes B Shivadhar Reddy as the new Director General of Police, taking over from Dr Jitender, who will retire at the end of the month. This shake-up underscores the state government's strategic focus on revitalizing its administrative and security infrastructure.

