Controversial FBI Firings: Agents Dismissed for Protest Knee Gestures

A group of FBI agents was fired for kneeling during a 2020 racial justice protest. The terminations occurred after President Trump loyalist Kash Patel took charge of the FBI. A lawsuit claims firings targeted those deemed disloyal to Trump. The FBI Agents Association condemned the dismissals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2025 09:46 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 09:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A group of FBI agents has been dismissed for kneeling during a racial justice protest in Washington, according to sources familiar with the matter. These firings follow the recent appointment of Kash Patel, a staunch Trump ally, as the head of the FBI, which has seen a wave of terminations.

The FBI Agents Association condemned what they termed 'unlawful termination' of more than a dozen agents. Sources suggest the firings are linked to criticism from right-wing commentators, although the agents' actions were intended to de-escalate tensions, not support the Black Lives Matter movement.

Amidst former FBI officials suing the Trump administration for dismissals allegedly based on political retribution, the situation highlights internal tensions within the FBI post-Trump era. The lawsuit claims directives to remove agents involved in criminal investigations against Trump were politically motivated.

