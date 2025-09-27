Controversial FBI Firings: Agents Dismissed for Protest Knee Gestures

A group of FBI agents has been dismissed for kneeling during a racial justice protest in Washington, according to sources familiar with the matter. These firings follow the recent appointment of Kash Patel, a staunch Trump ally, as the head of the FBI, which has seen a wave of terminations.

The FBI Agents Association condemned what they termed 'unlawful termination' of more than a dozen agents. Sources suggest the firings are linked to criticism from right-wing commentators, although the agents' actions were intended to de-escalate tensions, not support the Black Lives Matter movement.

Amidst former FBI officials suing the Trump administration for dismissals allegedly based on political retribution, the situation highlights internal tensions within the FBI post-Trump era. The lawsuit claims directives to remove agents involved in criminal investigations against Trump were politically motivated.