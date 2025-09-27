Mother Arrested for Alleged Cruelty Towards Child in Kayamkulam
A woman in Kayamkulam was arrested for allegedly burning her son's buttocks and legs with a hot steel spatula. The incident was reported to have occurred after she became angry at the child for soiling his pants. Police booked her under various provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act.
A woman in Kayamkulam was taken into custody on Saturday following accusations of severe child cruelty. The woman allegedly used a hot steel spatula to burn her four-and-a-half-year-old son's buttocks and legs at their home.
The incident is reported to have occurred on September 22 when the woman allegedly became infuriated with her son for defecating in his pants. According to police reports, she initially claimed the child sustained injuries after sitting on a hot stove. However, the child's in-laws contested her statement, revealing her alleged abuse, prompting the police to take action.
An officer from the Kanakakunnu police station confirmed the registration of an FIR against the woman under the Juvenile Justice Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The case continues to unfold as authorities further investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.
