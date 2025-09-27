Left Menu

Mother Arrested for Alleged Cruelty Towards Child in Kayamkulam

A woman in Kayamkulam was arrested for allegedly burning her son's buttocks and legs with a hot steel spatula. The incident was reported to have occurred after she became angry at the child for soiling his pants. Police booked her under various provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Alappuzha | Updated: 27-09-2025 12:46 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 12:46 IST
Mother Arrested for Alleged Cruelty Towards Child in Kayamkulam
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A woman in Kayamkulam was taken into custody on Saturday following accusations of severe child cruelty. The woman allegedly used a hot steel spatula to burn her four-and-a-half-year-old son's buttocks and legs at their home.

The incident is reported to have occurred on September 22 when the woman allegedly became infuriated with her son for defecating in his pants. According to police reports, she initially claimed the child sustained injuries after sitting on a hot stove. However, the child's in-laws contested her statement, revealing her alleged abuse, prompting the police to take action.

An officer from the Kanakakunnu police station confirmed the registration of an FIR against the woman under the Juvenile Justice Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The case continues to unfold as authorities further investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's First Bullet Train Track Turnout Inauguration Steams Ahead in Surat

India's First Bullet Train Track Turnout Inauguration Steams Ahead in Surat

 India
2
Naidu's Vision: From 'Swadeshi 4G' to Global Leadership

Naidu's Vision: From 'Swadeshi 4G' to Global Leadership

 India
3
Leadership Showdown in the Land of Paradise: Seychelles’ Pivotal Election

Leadership Showdown in the Land of Paradise: Seychelles’ Pivotal Election

 Canada
4
BSNL's Indigenous 4G Network: A Leap Towards Self-Reliant India

BSNL's Indigenous 4G Network: A Leap Towards Self-Reliant India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025