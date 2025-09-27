Left Menu

Tragic Mystery Unfolds in Purulia: Family Found Dead

In a tragic incident, police recovered the bodies of Piya Gorai and her three daughters from their home in Purulia, West Bengal. Initial investigations suggest food poisoning after consuming puffed rice as the cause. Authorities await post-mortem results for further insights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 27-09-2025 14:35 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 14:35 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident in West Bengal's Purulia district, the bodies of a woman and her three daughters were discovered in their residence, police reported on Saturday.

Piya Gorai and her daughters Baishakhi, Pallabi, and Souravi were found dead on Friday night under suspicious circumstances. Initial investigations hint at possible food poisoning after consuming puffed rice.

The police are awaiting autopsy results to determine the exact cause of death, as preliminary findings indicated that Piya's husband, Ananda, discovered the tragedy upon returning from a work trip to Jharkhand.

