Russian Forces Capture Additional Villages in Eastern Ukraine
Russia's Defence Ministry announced the capture of three additional villages in eastern Ukraine. The newly taken areas include Derylove and Maiske in the Donetsk region, along with Stepove in the Dnipropetrovsk region. This marks a continued Russian advancement in the area.
In a strategic move marking continued military aggression, Russia's Defence Ministry announced on Saturday the capture of three more villages in eastern Ukraine.
According to an official statement released via Telegram, Russian forces have seized control of Derylove and Maiske in the Donetsk region, as well as Stepove in the Dnipropetrovsk region.
The developments highlight ongoing military tensions and territorial changes amid ongoing hostilities between the two nations.
