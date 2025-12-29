Left Menu

Gerasimov Claims Russian Advances in Ukraine: A 2025 Outlook

General Valery Gerasimov reported in a meeting with President Putin that Russian forces were making advancements across the entire front line in Ukraine, contrasting with Kyiv's defensive efforts. He claimed that by 2025, Russian forces had captured 6,640 square kilometers of territory, including 334 villages, although these claims remain unverified.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-12-2025 20:20 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 20:20 IST
General Valery Gerasimov, chief of Russia's General Staff, has announced that Moscow's military forces are advancing across Ukraine's front line, while Ukrainian forces are largely on the defensive and attempting counterattacks.

During a televised meeting with President Vladimir Putin and senior military officials, Gerasimov claimed significant territorial gains for Russia by 2025. According to his report, Russian forces had captured 6,640 square kilometers of territory, including approximately 334 villages in Ukraine.

Reuters has not independently verified Gerasimov's battlefield assertions, leaving the reported developments open to scrutiny and further investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

