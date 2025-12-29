Gerasimov Claims Russian Advances in Ukraine: A 2025 Outlook
General Valery Gerasimov reported in a meeting with President Putin that Russian forces were making advancements across the entire front line in Ukraine, contrasting with Kyiv's defensive efforts. He claimed that by 2025, Russian forces had captured 6,640 square kilometers of territory, including 334 villages, although these claims remain unverified.
Reuters has not independently verified Gerasimov's battlefield assertions, leaving the reported developments open to scrutiny and further investigation.
