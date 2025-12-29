General Valery Gerasimov, chief of Russia's General Staff, has announced that Moscow's military forces are advancing across Ukraine's front line, while Ukrainian forces are largely on the defensive and attempting counterattacks.

During a televised meeting with President Vladimir Putin and senior military officials, Gerasimov claimed significant territorial gains for Russia by 2025. According to his report, Russian forces had captured 6,640 square kilometers of territory, including approximately 334 villages in Ukraine.

Reuters has not independently verified Gerasimov's battlefield assertions, leaving the reported developments open to scrutiny and further investigation.

