Tamil Nadu Waqf Board Waits on Supreme Court Verdict
The Tamil Nadu Waqf Board will not undergo reconstitution until the Supreme Court delivers its judgment on the Waqf Amendment Act challenge. Minister S M Nasar stated that the DMK government opposes the amendment, which was enforced by the Union government. A Supreme Court interim order has stayed certain provisions.
- Country:
- India
The Tamil Nadu Waqf Board's reformation is on hold pending a Supreme Court decision concerning challenges to the Waqf Amendment Act, according to Minister for Minorities and Non-Resident Tamils Welfare, S M Nasar. The Minister indicated the DMK government's opposition to the amendment, which was swiftly enacted by the Union government without much deliberation.
The minister emphasized that the state government met the amendment with resistance and pursued legal action, leading to a Supreme Court interim order on September 15, 2025, that stays selected aspects of the Waqf Amendment Act. Nasar reassured that the board would remain as is until a final judgment is pronounced.
The amendment, termed the Unified Waqf Management, Empowerment, Efficiency and Development (UMEED) Act, 2025, is portrayed by the Centre as a measure to boost governance by increasing transparency in property management and improving coordination between Waqf Boards and local entities while safeguarding stakeholders' rights.
