Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Waqf Board Waits on Supreme Court Verdict

The Tamil Nadu Waqf Board will not undergo reconstitution until the Supreme Court delivers its judgment on the Waqf Amendment Act challenge. Minister S M Nasar stated that the DMK government opposes the amendment, which was enforced by the Union government. A Supreme Court interim order has stayed certain provisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 27-09-2025 14:50 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 14:50 IST
Tamil Nadu Waqf Board Waits on Supreme Court Verdict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Tamil Nadu Waqf Board's reformation is on hold pending a Supreme Court decision concerning challenges to the Waqf Amendment Act, according to Minister for Minorities and Non-Resident Tamils Welfare, S M Nasar. The Minister indicated the DMK government's opposition to the amendment, which was swiftly enacted by the Union government without much deliberation.

The minister emphasized that the state government met the amendment with resistance and pursued legal action, leading to a Supreme Court interim order on September 15, 2025, that stays selected aspects of the Waqf Amendment Act. Nasar reassured that the board would remain as is until a final judgment is pronounced.

The amendment, termed the Unified Waqf Management, Empowerment, Efficiency and Development (UMEED) Act, 2025, is portrayed by the Centre as a measure to boost governance by increasing transparency in property management and improving coordination between Waqf Boards and local entities while safeguarding stakeholders' rights.

TRENDING

1
DMK has underground dealing with BJP, vote for DMK is vote for BJP, alleges TVK chief Vijay at Namakkal rally.

DMK has underground dealing with BJP, vote for DMK is vote for BJP, alleges ...

 India
2
TVK is ordinary people's voice; DMK loots TN and 2026 Assembly fight is between TVK and DMK: Vijay at Namakkal rally.

TVK is ordinary people's voice; DMK loots TN and 2026 Assembly fight is betw...

 India
3
Vijay's Grand Namakkal Campaign Ignites Energy and Anticipation

Vijay's Grand Namakkal Campaign Ignites Energy and Anticipation

 India
4
People's Role in Ending Terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir

People's Role in Ending Terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025