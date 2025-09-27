Left Menu

Deported at 73: A Family's Fight for Reunification

A 73-year-old Indian woman named Kaur, who spent over 30 years in the US before being deported, speaks out about her ordeal. Detained during a routine check-in with immigration authorities, her story has sparked protests and highlighted the challenges faced by older immigrants seeking asylum.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 27-09-2025 16:20 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 16:20 IST
Kaur
  • Country:
  • India

Kaur, a 73-year-old woman deported from the United States, has shared her distressing experience, urging that no one should endure what she endured. Having lived in the US for over three decades, Kaur was deported to India following an unsuccessful asylum application and detention by immigration authorities.

Kaur was detained in California during a routine check-in on September 8, igniting protests from her family and community. Initially arriving in the US in 1992, Kaur had been consistently reporting to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) office despite her asylum denial in 2012.

Speaking from her sister's home in Mohali, Kaur recounted how she was detained without explanation and denied the opportunity to say goodbye to her family. Highlighting the inhumane conditions, she described being shackled and denied proper food and medication. Kaur's deportation, along with 132 others, has drawn criticism and calls for changes in US deportation policies.

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

