Bail Granted in High-Profile BMW Accident Case
A court granted bail to Gaganpreet Kaur, accused in a BMW accident that resulted in the death of finance official Navjot Singh and injured his wife. The incident occurred near Delhi Cantonment on September 14. A detailed court order is awaited on the case.
A local court has approved the bail petition of Gaganpreet Kaur, the principal defendant in a well-publicized BMW accident case.
Kaur, aged 38, has been charged with driving the BMW that struck a two-wheeler, leading to the tragic death of Navjot Singh, a senior finance ministry official, and injuring his wife.
Following the accident that occurred on September 14 near the Delhi Cantonment Metro Station, a First Information Report was filed citing multiple charges including rash driving and endangering life.
