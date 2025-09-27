Bail Granted in High-Profile BMW Accident Case

A local court has approved the bail petition of Gaganpreet Kaur, the principal defendant in a well-publicized BMW accident case.

Kaur, aged 38, has been charged with driving the BMW that struck a two-wheeler, leading to the tragic death of Navjot Singh, a senior finance ministry official, and injuring his wife.

Following the accident that occurred on September 14 near the Delhi Cantonment Metro Station, a First Information Report was filed citing multiple charges including rash driving and endangering life.

(With inputs from agencies.)