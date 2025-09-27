Pakistan and Saudi Arabia Strengthen Ties with Strategic Mutual Defence Pact

Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif announced that a new strategic mutual defence pact with Saudi Arabia has solidified a previously transactional relationship between the two nations.

The Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement, signed in Riyadh, pledges mutual defensive action against any attack, though the role of Pakistan's nuclear arsenal has been clarified as separate from the pact.

While this move is not a direct response to events in Qatar, it does accelerate longstanding defense negotiations between the two countries, emphasizing shared interests and a historic partnership.

(With inputs from agencies.)