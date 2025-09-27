Left Menu

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia Strengthen Ties with Strategic Mutual Defence Pact

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have formalized their longstanding defence relationship by signing the Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement, which treats any attack on one as an act of aggression against both. Defence Minister Khawaja Asif clarified that nuclear weapons are not part of this accord.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 27-09-2025 16:51 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 16:51 IST
Pakistan and Saudi Arabia Strengthen Ties with Strategic Mutual Defence Pact
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif announced that a new strategic mutual defence pact with Saudi Arabia has solidified a previously transactional relationship between the two nations.

The Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement, signed in Riyadh, pledges mutual defensive action against any attack, though the role of Pakistan's nuclear arsenal has been clarified as separate from the pact.

While this move is not a direct response to events in Qatar, it does accelerate longstanding defense negotiations between the two countries, emphasizing shared interests and a historic partnership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

