Pakistan and Saudi Arabia Strengthen Ties with Strategic Mutual Defence Pact
Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have formalized their longstanding defence relationship by signing the Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement, which treats any attack on one as an act of aggression against both. Defence Minister Khawaja Asif clarified that nuclear weapons are not part of this accord.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 27-09-2025 16:51 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 16:51 IST
- Country:
- Pakistan
Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif announced that a new strategic mutual defence pact with Saudi Arabia has solidified a previously transactional relationship between the two nations.
The Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement, signed in Riyadh, pledges mutual defensive action against any attack, though the role of Pakistan's nuclear arsenal has been clarified as separate from the pact.
While this move is not a direct response to events in Qatar, it does accelerate longstanding defense negotiations between the two countries, emphasizing shared interests and a historic partnership.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Intense Middle East Peace Talks: Trump's 21-Point Plan
Escalation in the Middle East: Israeli Strikes Against Houthis in Yemen
Erdogan and Trump Forge Path to Peace in Middle East
Hopeful Breakthrough: U.S. Unveils 21-Point Peace Plan for Middle East Amidst Ongoing Gaza Conflict
U.S. Allies Challenge Trump's Middle East Policy Amid Gaza Conflict