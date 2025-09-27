Clashes in Bareilly: Arrest of Cleric Sparks Controversy

In Bareilly, police have detained eight individuals, including the local cleric Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan, following violent confrontations between demonstrators and law enforcement. The unrest occurred after Friday prayers, linked to a demonstration supporting the 'I Love Muhammad' campaign.

Raza, alongside seven others, was brought before a local court and remanded to judicial custody for 14 days on accusations of orchestrating the violence. The district authorities have identified additional suspects and are conducting further investigations based on video evidence from the scene.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condemned the disturbances, emphasizing the state's zero-tolerance policy on lawlessness. The controversy traces back to tensions arising from recent religious displays during an Eid procession, which were opposed by certain right-wing groups, escalating into wider protests.

(With inputs from agencies.)