Terror Ties Unveiled: Coimbatore Residents Found Guilty in ISIS Recruitment Case

A National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Kochi handed down convictions on Saturday to two residents of Coimbatore for recruiting and spreading the ideology of the extremist group ISIS, according to local police.

The court, dedicated to trying NIA cases, found Muhammad Azharudeen of Anbu Nagar, Ukkadam, Coimbatore, and Shiek Hidayathulla, also known as Firoz Khan of South Ukkadam, guilty of conspiracy and association with a terrorist organisation, as defined under the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Judge N Seshadrinathan ordered the two to be remanded to custody, with a physical court appearance set for September 29 to pronounce their sentences. The trial spotlighted their involvement in promoting extremist ideologies online, linking them to other nefarious activities within the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)