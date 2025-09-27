Left Menu

Wildlife Bust: Man Arrested with Tiger and Deer Skins in Guwahati

Authorities in Guwahati arrested an individual in possession of a tiger skin and eight deer skins. The successful operation was a collaborative effort involving the Sashastra Seema Bal, Wildlife Crime Control Bureau, and Forest Department, all acting on specific intelligence from earlier raids conducted in August and September.

  • India

In a significant wildlife operation, law enforcement in Guwahati apprehended a person found with a tiger skin and eight deer skins. The arrest resulted from a successful joint raid involving the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB), and the Forest Department, executed in the Bhetapara region of the city.

According to officials, the bust was based on precise intelligence. The discovery further led to the seizure of valuable wildlife products. An SSB representative highlighted that the operation was part of ongoing efforts, as similar raids on August 15 and September 7 have previously resulted in arrests and recovery of illegal wildlife items.

The information gathered from individuals arrested in earlier operations illuminated the path for the recent successful raid, proving the effectiveness of continued surveillance and intelligence gathering in combating wildlife crimes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

