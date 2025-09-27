The Fragile Foundation: Court Grants Bail in BMW Tragedy

The Delhi court granted bail to Gaganpreet Kaur, accused in a fatal BMW crash that resulted in the death of a senior finance ministry official, Navjot Singh, and severely injured his wife. The decision came after CCTV footage questioned the allegation of culpable homicide.

The footage showed the car losing control and colliding with a divider, landing on a motorcycle before the riders hit a bus. The court criticized an ambulance team for failing to assist promptly, thus shifting the narrative towards negligence.

The court concluded that without stronger evidence, continued detention would be excessive. Kaur must comply with bail conditions, including surrendering her passport and avoiding contact with witnesses.

(With inputs from agencies.)