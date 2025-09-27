Left Menu

Colombian President Criticizes U.S. Decision to Revoke Visa

Colombian President Gustavo Petro criticized the U.S. for revoking his visa following his pro-Palestinian demonstration against Israel. Accusing the U.S. of violating international law, Petro declared himself a free global citizen. This diplomatic rift adds to strained U.S.-Colombian relations under President Trump's administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bogota | Updated: 27-09-2025 20:19 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 20:19 IST
Gustavo Petro
  • Country:
  • Colombia

Colombian President Gustavo Petro has criticized the United States' decision to revoke his visa, accusing Washington of breaching international law following his outspoken criticism of Israel's actions in Gaza. On Friday, the U.S. announced the visa revocation after Petro joined a pro-Palestinian demonstration in New York and urged U.S. soldiers to disobey President Donald Trump's directives.

President Petro took to social media, expressing his disregard for the visa revocation, citing his dual citizenship as a Colombian and a European. He asserted that the decision to revoke his visa for condemning alleged genocide demonstrates a lack of respect for international law by the U.S., which Israel denies, claiming self-defense. Addressing protestors at the U.N. headquarters, Petro called for a global force to aid Palestinians, larger than U.S. forces.

This incident is not unprecedented; in 1996, President Ernesto Samper's U.S. visa was canceled amid drug cartel funding allegations. Current U.S.-Colombia relations are strained following Petro's accusations of a U.S.-led coup plot, which the U.S. dismissed as unfounded. Diplomatic tensions have escalated, leading to recalled ambassadors and halted coal exports to Israel by Colombia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

