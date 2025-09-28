India’s First Integrative Oncology Centre Launched at AIIA Goa on Ayurveda Day

In a landmark initiative to transform cancer care through integrative medicine, the Ministry of Ayush inaugurated the Integrative Oncology Research and Care Centre (IORCC) at the All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA), Dhargal, Goa, on the occasion of the 10th National Ayurveda Day. This first-of-its-kind facility in India marks a major milestone in blending traditional Indian medical knowledge systems with modern oncology practices, offering holistic, patient-centric, and evidence-informed rehabilitation for cancer patients.

Virtual Inauguration and Dignitaries Present

The Centre was virtually inaugurated by Shri Pusapati Ashok Gajapathi Raju, Governor of Goa. The ceremony was attended by:

Dr. Pramod Sawant , Chief Minister of Goa,

Shri Prataprao Jadhav , Union Minister of State (Independent Charge), Ministry of Ayush & MoS, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare,

Shri Shripad Yesso Naik , Union MoS, Ministry of Power and Ministry of New and Renewable Energy,

Shri Pravin Arlekar , MLA, Pernem, and

Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Ministry of Ayush.

Senior faculty from AIIA Goa, representatives from the Advanced Centre for Treatment, Research and Education in Cancer (ACTREC) of Tata Memorial Centre, and academic leaders from AIIA Delhi also joined the event, reaffirming their support for this pioneering model of cancer care.

First-of-its-Kind Centre in India

The IORCC is India’s first multidisciplinary centre for integrative oncology, bringing together:

Ayurveda therapies (including Panchakarma and Rasayana),

Yoga-based rehabilitation ,

Physiotherapy and Diet Therapy , and

Modern oncology practices such as surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation.

By offering comprehensive cancer rehabilitation, the centre aims to reduce side effects of conventional treatments, enhance recovery, improve immunity, and support psychosocial well-being of patients.

Voices of Leadership

Goa Chief Minister Dr. Pramod Sawant called the IORCC “a landmark step in India’s fight against cancer”. He underlined that the collaboration between the Government of Goa, AIIA Goa, and ACTREC-Tata Memorial Centre would serve as a benchmark in integrative cancer care, with global relevance.

Union Minister Shri Prataprao Jadhav highlighted the Ministry’s vision of establishing Centres of Excellence that fuse traditional knowledge with biomedical science. He said, “The IORCC exemplifies our goal of evidence-informed rehabilitation that complements conventional oncology.”

Shri Shripad Yesso Naik added that the centre’s innovative model would benefit not just cancer patients, but also those with neurological and developmental disorders, by creating a replicable framework for integrative rehabilitation.

Clinical and Academic Expertise

The IORCC will be chaired by Prof. Dr. Sujata Kadam, Dean of AIIA Goa, with Dr. Sanjay Khedekar as convener. Leading oncologists and integrative medicine experts, including Dr. Shekhar Salkar, will contribute to clinical services and research.

Prof. P.K. Prajapati, Director of AIIA Delhi, emphasized the research mission of the centre, noting that it would develop validated treatment protocols combining Ayurveda, Yoga, and modern rehabilitation sciences, with the goal of improving safety, efficacy, and patient outcomes.

Dean Prof. Sujata Kadam further elaborated that the centre will also serve as a hub for advanced training, innovation, and capacity-building in integrative oncology, strengthening the national healthcare ecosystem.

National and Global Significance

The IORCC’s establishment aligns with India’s National Health Policy and global best practices in cancer rehabilitation. It demonstrates how traditional medicine systems such as Ayurveda can be effectively integrated with contemporary cancer treatment, creating holistic care pathways for patients.

By advancing research, training, and clinical care, the IORCC is expected to contribute significantly to evidence-based integrative oncology and inspire the development of similar centres across India.

A Step Towards Healthcare Transformation

With this initiative, the Ministry of Ayush has reinforced its role as a catalyst for healthcare innovation, positioning India as a global leader in integrative medicine. The IORCC offers hope to countless families navigating cancer and sets a new standard for comprehensive, patient-centred care that unites the best of traditional wisdom and modern science.