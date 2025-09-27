Delhi Minister and Others Acquitted in 2013 Protest Case
A court acquitted Delhi minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa and nine others in a 2013 case related to an alleged unauthorized protest against former MP Sajjan Kumar. The prosecution failed to prove the gathering was unlawful or that a dispersal order was issued. Damage to a bus was attributed to crowd rush.
A court in Delhi has acquitted minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa and nine others in a case from 2013 involving an alleged unauthorized protest against ex-MP Sajjan Kumar.
The protest was registered as an FIR in May 2013 at Tughlak Road police station. Charges included rioting and unlawful assembly. However, the prosecution could not substantiate the claims.
The court ruled that there was no unlawful assembly nor a command to disperse under Section 144 of the CrPC. Damage to a bus was attributed to the crowd's rush, leading to the acquittal of the accused.
