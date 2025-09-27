Teenage Rescue: Breaking the Chains of Exploitation

A 17-year-old girl was saved from the clutches of a prostitution racket in Nagpur, Maharashtra, in a daring police operation on Saturday, officials revealed. The rescue operation also saw the arrest of a young man key to the operation.

The accused, Shubham alias Poriya Manoriya Jajawat, 21, was accused of luring the teenager from Bundi, Rajasthan, under the false pretense of marriage. According to an official report from the Lakadganj police station, Jajawat forcibly involved her in illegal activities in Nagpur's Ganga Jamuna area.

A police raid was orchestrated by Deputy Commissioner of Police Rahul Madne following a crucial tip-off. Senior Inspector Hemant Chandewar spearheaded the successful rescue. Jajawat has been remanded in police custody for further interrogation as investigations progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)