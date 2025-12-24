Left Menu

Rajasthan's Strategic Fusion: Preserving Heritage Amidst Development

Rajasthan's government, led by Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, focuses on balancing heritage conservation with development. Plans for the Shekhawati region include historic haveli restoration, tourism promotion, and enhanced water supply from the Yamuna. The state announced significant projects and launched welfare programs to boost local economic and social growth.

In a bold move reinforcing heritage preservation and state development, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma announced key initiatives for the Shekhawati region, aiming to integrate its historic splendor with modern advancements.

Speaking at a program in Ramgarh Shekhawati, marking the BJP government's two-year tenure, Sharma unveiled an ambitious plan recognizing 662 havelis across Jhunjhunu, Sikar, and Churu districts for conservation. This initiative is part of a strategy to transform these sites into tourism hubs, thereby strengthening the regional economy. To facilitate this, a new law dedicated to protecting heritage structures is in the works. Additionally, Sharma revealed development projects totaling Rs 539 crore for Sikar and Jhunjhunu districts, covering road, health, and power sector advancements.

Amid concerns about water scarcity, the Chief Minister detailed efforts to implement the Yamuna water agreement, ensuring ample water supply to Shekhawati. He also highlighted achievements in jobs and welfare: the creation of opportunities for over 92,000 youths and elevated benefits for women through training and welfare schemes. The introduction of the Rajasthan Film Tourism Promotion Policy-2025 is projected to create a tourism boon and employment prospects, enhancing Shekhawati's appeal as a cinematic destination.

