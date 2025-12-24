Rashtra Prerna Sthal: A Monument to Vajpayee's Legacy

Celebrating the 101st birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lauded his exemplary character and lifelong commitment to values at the Ekal Kaviya Path programme in Lucknow. Singh emphasized that Vajpayee was respected not for his position, but for his deeds and integrity.

Echoing these sentiments, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Lucknow on December 25 to inaugurate the Rashtra Prerna Sthal. The venue is envisioned as a testament to Vajpayee's lasting influence on India's democratic and developmental landscapes, featuring extensive amenities developed with a budget of Rs 230 crore.

The Rashtra Prerna Sthal stands as a national memorial celebrating luminaries of independent India. Spread over 65 acres, it features towering bronze statues of notable leaders and a lotus-shaped museum. This complex, dedicated to fostering leadership and national service ideals, seeks to inspire current and future generations.

(With inputs from agencies.)